Tackling the Transition to Middle School

Landing Fifth Grade Students Learn “How to Survive Middle School” with Robert Post

Recently, fifth grade students at Landing Elementary School in the Glen Cove City School District enjoyed a special virtual presentation from Robert Post, comedian and performer, titled “How to Survive Middle School”.

Fifth grade teacher Melissa Harechmak organized the partnership with Mr. Post. The event was funded by the Landing Parent Teacher Association. In conjunction with Mr. Post’s presentation, Alexa Doeschner, principal of Landing, and Ms. Kasey Crean, school social worker, created social-emotional lessons to support students’ learning during the show.

Robert Post’s core message of the show revolves around showing students that there is something unique and special in every person. As it was for him, for many young people today, middle school is very tough. Robert’s performance, incorporating his personal story, shows students that they can achieve great things. It reassures every child that there are adults who care about them, who see the unique gifts that they have, and who want to help them realize and take pride in their accomplishments.

Landing was able to use the show as a springboard for the important conversations these fifth graders will be having about moving up to middle school. Due to the fact that each child will respond differently to middle school, Ms. Crean will be delivering lessons to fifth grade students based on Robert’s show and on the topics of fitting in, bullying, pressure and anxiety, and drama.

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict.v