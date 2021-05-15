Take a journey back in time with a historic slide presentation about famed Post Cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post’s Long Island estate, Hillwood on Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. Historian Kenneth G. Mensing uses Post family private photos to reveal a glimpse into this magnificent former estate and the pioneering businesswoman who called it home. $15. Participants will be emailed a zoom link on the day of event. Visit www.nshmgc.org or 516-801-1191 for more information.

—Submitted by North Shore Historical Museum