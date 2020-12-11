Taking Learning to New Heights

Glen Cove City School District continues to take education to new heights! Glen Cove High School is now offering a Private Pilot ground course to 10, 11 and 12th grade students who have expressed an interest in a career in aviation.

The course is taught with the support of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). The STEM based curriculum gives students real world experience utilizing the sciences and math used in aviation. Students will also be shown potential employment opportunities in aviation related fields; pilots, air controllers, mechanics and more.

The class contains a flight simulator installed in the classroom for students to log simulated flight time. The course uses the Gleim FAA written test questions with a sign off at the end of the school year for students to take the FAA written test if so desired.

The AOPA High School Aviation STEM Curriculum is the first of its kind, offering students comprehensive aviation study options that are aligned to Common Core State Standards and Next Generation Science Standards.

