Thanking Glen Cove’s First Responders And Caregivers

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Glen Cove’s first responders, health workers and senior caregivers are among the essential workers who labored tirelessly to serve and protect local communities during this crisis.

“Powered by their selflessness and courage, first responders, healthcare professionals and front-line workers got us through the bleakest moments of the pandemic, and I will always hold a place of gratitude in my heart for them,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Throughout the summer, I hope to visit every corner of the district to thank all the wonderful people who gave so freely of themselves.”

DeRiggi-Whitton recently had the privilege of presenting these everyday heroes with official COVID-19 service bars and caregiver pins as a token of appreciation for their selfless efforts.

—Office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton