Thanking Sea Cliff’s First Responders

For the past 15 months, the Sea Cliff Volunteer Fire Department and EMS volunteers have worked under riskier and more stressful than normal conditions without hesitation about their own safety. Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) is very grateful for the exceptional level of devotion that First Responders demonstrate all the time, but even more so since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

As a token of her appreciation, Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton recently presented “Emergency Responder” pins to the men and women who volunteer for the Sea Cliff Fire Department and EMS. “It is such an honor to share these pins with Sea Cliff’s heroes,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Powered by their selflessness and courage, first responders got us through the bleakest moments of the pandemic, and I will always hold a place of gratitude in my heart for them,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Throughout the summer, I hope to visit every corner of the district to thank all the wonderful people who gave so freely of themselves.”

-Submitted by the office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi Whitton