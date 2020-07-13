The City of Glen Cove and RXR Realty Celebrate the Completion of Roadwork at Garvies Point

The City of Glen Cove, with partners RXR Realty, LiRo Group and Intercounty Paving celebrated today the completion of the roadwork at Garvies Point in Glen Cove. The massive project, which started in earnest in 2018, marks another milestone, beautifying the area while offering easier access to the local businesses within Garvies Point, as well as the nature preserve and Mercandante Beach, a popular kayaking spot on the Long Island Sound.

The completed work includes approximately two miles of concrete curb along the roadway, with more than 45,000 square feet of sidewalks and over 17,000 tons of asphalt, offering parking for Garvies Point residents at The Beacon and Harbor Landing, as well as parking for the future location of the Glen Cove ferry terminal. Infrastructure work includes a new pump station, over 8,000 square feet of water mains, and 14 hydrants. Over 14 miles of cable for use in electric, telephone, Internet and communication and lighting was installed, lighting the roadway with 65 new streetlights.

Long Island residents now have easier access to support local businesses located in Garvies Point, including Garvies Point Brewery, Heritage Bakers, Slant Fin, Enterprise Rent a Car, Allen Pickle Works, Inc., Wilson’s Martial Arts Inc., and Hempstead Harbour Club. Long Island staple Brendel’s Bagels will open its fifth location in Garvies Point at the end of July.

“The completion of the roadway at Garvies Point is a major milestone for our community, offering an inviting entrance to local businesses and for those who appreciate taking in all the nature and waterways surrounding Glen Cove,” said Mayor Tim Tenke. “We are thrilled that the roadwork project at Garvies Point is completed and happy to assist in any program to make Glen Cove a more beautiful place for everyone,” added Joe Graziose of RXR Realty.

There have been many milestones at Garvies Point throughout the last few months. Luxury condominium The Beacon at Garvies Point has celebrated multiple closings and move-ins, and the sales gallery has reopened for in-person showings with enhanced safety procedures in place. The rentals at Harbor Landing are 82 percent leased, and building two, offering 208 residences, will be opening its leasing office shortly. Village Square, scheduled to open in September 2020, just announced the finalists for the workforce housing residences available in the project, and is far along with construction, which will bring a 16,500-square foot public plaza to the heart of downtown Glen Cove, with 15,600 square feet of retail space, as well as 171 parking spots.