The City Of Glen Cove Partners In Pink

On Saturday, Oct. 17, the Glen Cove Beautification Commission joined with Glen Cove C.A.R.E.S., Inc. in planting thousands of pink tulip bulbs throughout the City. Dozens of volunteers from both organizations as well as students from Glen Cove High School turned out to lend a hand in providing a visible reminder that early detection is the best defense against cancer.

This health and awareness project, was conceived by the late Terry Petikas, founder of Glen Cove C.A.R.E.S., who enlisted the support of the Beautification Commission. Since then, Partners in Pink has become an annual community event. The bulbs are planted each fall so that when the pink tulips bloom in the spring, the community is reminded of the friends and family members affected by cancer and reminds everyone to make their annual screening appointments.

“I was really proud of the turnout with these times being what they are; it was really great to see so many people from our community come out to help,” Glen Cove Beautification Commission’s Damion Stavredes said.

“Our community appreciates the efforts of Glen Cove C.A.R.E.S. and the Beautification Commission for organizing this community-wide awareness project each year,” Mayor Tenke said. “The tulips are a wonderful reminder of the importance of cancer awareness and I thank all of the volunteers for participating in this worthy cause.”

The city gave heartfelt thanks to Glen Cove C.A.R.E.S. who donated the tulip bulbs, and to Glen Cove DPW and the Beautification Commission, who coordinated the day. Glen Cove C.A.R.E.S. offers thanks to all those who gave generously of their time to help with this worthy cause. Special thanks to Landing Bakery for their generous donation of delicious baked goods, Glen Cove Beer for donating cases of bottled water, and to Damion Stavredes of the Glen Cove Beautification Commission, who worked so hard to coordinate this event and get people involved.

—Submitted by the city of Glen Cove