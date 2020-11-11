The Glen Cove Downtown BID Honors Veterans

This Veterans Day will mark the continuation of the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District’s (BID) program “We Honor Our Veterans.”

The program was created so that active military and veterans have a clear indication as to which businesses offer a discount to those that are serving or have served in the U.S. military. Each participating business in the downtown area has a decal “We Honor Our Veterans Here” displayed, so that the service members and veterans know to ask for the discounts that are offered.

When Glen Cove’s director of Veteran Affairs Tony Jimenez first contacted BID Director Patricia Holman about organizing a downtown-wide business discount she was eager to get started on the program.

“I am very grateful for all that sacrifice to serve and all who have served,” Holman said. “I am honored to present this program to our military and veterans with hope that they know they are always in our thoughts that we are supportive of their efforts and are thankful.”

Along with the decal, there is a page on the Glen Cove Downtown BID’s website, GlenCoveDowntown.org, that list participating businesses. To date there are 35 downtown businesses participating in this program. Veterans are offered discounts such as 10 percent off materials at Glen Floors and 50 percent off a private office suite rental at YouOffice.

“It was great to see how many businesses were happy to display the decal,” Holman said. “It is important to us at Glen Floors that we express our appreciation to the men and women who give their lives in service for our country, selflessly and tirelessly, in order to insure and protect our freedom,” said Lou-Ann Thompson of Glen Floors and the vice president of the Glen Cove Downtown BID. “By our giving a little in return, we hope that it will be an example of our sincere gratitude and respect.”

Look for the decal at your favorite restaurants and shops for the U.S. veteran and military discounts.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove BID