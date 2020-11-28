The Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove expressed its most sincere appreciation to NOSH and Porch Pantry by donating 35 plants for them to offer to volunteers and families. Kiwanis Club Treasurer and amateur horticulturist Ann Marie Gailius prepared each pot from plants from her own garden.

In response to COVID 19 lockdowns a group of concerned neighbors formed NOSH. Since, they have safely delivered meals to families in the community who needed food assistance. Due to its success NOSH is now a program within the North Shore Soup Kitchen.

The Porch Pantry is another community-based organization that jumped into action in response to the COVID crisis. Recently it achieved its not for profit status. In just a few months this program grew from community members dropping off nonperishables to a private residence to food drives at other local organizations and businesses.

Both Nosh and The Porch Pantry have a goal to eradicate hunger within our community.

The Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove has been volunteering by assisting with donations and deliveries. “As a club we are happy to offer the potted plants as gesture of appreciation to those involved with both organizations,” Rosemary Dilgard said.