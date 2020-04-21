Thelma Voultos of Glen Cove, passed away peacefully on March 30, the day after her 92nd birthday. Beloved wife of Lewis who passed away in 2017; Loving mother of Kaylee Engellenner (Bill), Tom (Kathy) and John (Heather); Adored eldest sister of Cleo Canelos and John Parlitsis;Cherished grandmother (Yiayia) of Alexander, James, Ryan, Zachary, Maggie, William, Jacob, Nicholas and Zoe. Thelma was born in the Bronx, in 1928 to Daniel and Sevasti Parlitsis. She and Lew were married in July of 1958 and settled as a couple in Glen Cove, NY where they raised their children and lived until 2007. Thelma and Lew were founding members of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Resurrection in Brookville; Thelma was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos at the church. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. After a private Greek Orthodox graveside service, Thelma was interred with her husband at Locust Valley Cemetery in Locust Valley. Donations in Thelma’s memory may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd, Ste 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735 or to the Glen Cove Community Scholarship Fund, PO Box 453, Glen Cove, NY 11542 where a scholarship is being created in Thelma and Lew’s name.