Tiegerman Receives National Recognition

Tiegerman schools in Glen Cove have been chosen as a 2021-2022 Schools for Excellence by National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET). Tiegerman joins only a few other qualified licensed non-public education schools to have this honor in the State of New York.

“We are honored to receive this coveted recognition as it further demonstrates that the hard work of the special education teachers and staff here at Tiegerman is truly making a difference in the lives of so many children with disabilities,” said Dr. Ellenmorris Tiegerman, CEO of Tiegerman. “It is our students and families who are the true beneficiaries of this honor.”

—Submitted by Tiegerman Schools