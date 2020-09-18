Two Falcons Named National Merit Semifinalists

Two Locust Valley High School seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists. Emily Barosin and Jenna Halpin earned this elite recognition for their exceptional scores on the PSAT as juniors. They are among 16,000 students recognized in a pool of 1.6 million high school juniors that took the exam.

Emily is an International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate with varied interests and skills in math and science as well as reading and politics. When she thinks about her future, she envisions earning an engineering degree that would allow her to focus on policy from a scientific perspective. She is President of the Model United Nations Club and a member of approximately seven high school organizations ranging from Stage Crew and Cheerleading to the Ethics Bowl, Quiz Bowl and History Bowl. She is also on the track and field team. Emily loves to sing and uses that passion as a member of the high school’s concert chorale.

Emily’s community service activities include teaching Hebrew language skills and values to second graders at her synagogue, where she has also served as Co-President of the youth group and assistant to the youth coordinator. She volunteers with her grandfather at a soup kitchen and works part-time as a math and Hebrew tutor for regular education and special needs students.

Jenna takes International Baccalaureate classes and is active in many school organizations with impressive leadership experience. She is Back the Blue Club Vice President, Athletic Council Concession Manager, Varsity Field Hockey Captain and founder of the Student Leadership Activities Club. Jenna is also a member of the Tri-M Honor Society and the high school band. She is on the varsity lacrosse and indoor track teams.

Jenna was selected as a member of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She was chosen as one of only two representatives from Section VIII and joined a team of 22 high school students from the state’s 11 athletic sections.

Jenna serves as a volunteer coach for a youth field hockey team and as a volunteer with e-Buddies, a program in which she and others serve as pen pals for developmentally disabled students. Her future goals currently include playing field hockey at the collegiate level and studying biomedical engineering.

Emily and Jenna are both members of the National Honor Society and the Foreign Language Honor Society. It is easy to see how the drive and determination that Emily and Jenna have would lead them to being elite National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists. To compete for spots as finalists, Emily and Jenna must meet several requirements including submitting essays, submitting proof of high academic achievement, being endorsed by a high school official and earning a score on the SAT that is consistent with their performance on the PSAT.

Congratulations to Emily and Jenna on this extraordinary achievement! The district wishes them luck in the next steps of the competition.