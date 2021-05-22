Two Glen Cove High School Students ‘Come into Focus’

Glen Cove High School students Katie Arevalo, grade 11 and Betzy Mejia, grade 9, received photography awards in two revered Long Island youth photography competitions. Katie won honors in the Huntington Camera Club’s Roberta Strent Memorial Scholarship Award competition and Betzy was an award winner in the Photographic Federation of Long Island’s Youth Photography Showcase competition.

Katie submitted a portfolio of work and a presentation titled “What Photography Means to Me” for her entry to the Roberta Strent Memorial Awards competition. The awards are given to photography students for displaying “superior aptitude and a continued interest in photography.” Katie received an honorable mention and a cash award from the 50 year old camera club. In bestowing the award to Katie, representatives from the Huntington Camera Club noted that Katie’s work was extremely compelling and shows the dedication she possesses for her craft. Photography teacher Melissa Johnides encouraged Katie to apply for this award in recognition of her consistent demonstration of excellence in all areas of photography.

Betzy was a first-place winner in the architecture category of the Photographic Federation of Long Island’s Youth Photography Showcase. Their winning photo of the capitol building in Albany will now proceed to the national-level competition hosted by the Photographic Society of America. Betzy entered the high school’s photography program with “strong natural talent and creativity”, according to Mrs. Johnides.

