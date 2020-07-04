Two Kiwanis Clubs Join Hands to Serve the Community

In a joint effort to assist the Glen Cove community, the Kiwanis Clubs of North Shore & Glen Cove joined hand to assist food pantries at the Finley Middle School and the Glen Cove High School.

Both sites provide food daily to hundreds of families in all 7 Glen Cove Schools. This issue was jointly brought to the attention of the Kiwanis Club of North Shore by a distinguished member of the Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove, Rich Hall, and Carolyne Dilgard-Clarke, a parent with children in the school District. So with minds and hearts together…… the partnership took flight.

The first logistical issue of purchasing food was a challenge. The Kiwanis Club of North Shore -via their President Roger Hill assisted by Treasurer Bruce Levinson- joined forces to research funding options. They were alerted by Kiwanis International that the Kiwanis Children’s Fund was offering grants to clubs involved with Covid-19 relief efforts. President Hill applied for and received a $750.00 grant. It should be noted that both schools daily provide food to families in need by either delivering prepackage food parcels -as in the case for the Finley Middle School pantry where Kiwanians and other volunteers deliver food throughout the area. A special thank you to middle school teacher & Builders Club adviser, Kirsten Kenny, who is referred to as “The Wizard”; inasmuch as she and her club members run the pantry all year long.

At the Glen Cove High School, they also have a “Grab-N-Go” breakfast/lunch program for children and in addition to a “pickup” food bag drive service located at the back of the school. In this pandemic induced challenge to us all, more than 120 families caravan through daily.

“At one time in the past, it would have been difficult to imagine the depth and breadth of the need for daily food support across different economic strata in Glen Cove and nationwide” noted Hill. “CORVID-19 and it’s economic and employment impact have been a profound negative. The ability to unite volunteers in partnership with corporate philanthropy to help mitigate the food insecurity caused by COVID-19 has been a decided positive” concluded Sea Cliff resident and North Shore Kiwanis Club President Hill.