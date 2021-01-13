Virtual Celebration of Dr. King’s Life To Be Held

The City of Glen Cove and Glen Cove School District with program support from the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Commission is proud to announce the 37th city-wide tribute to a man whose leadership, life and legacy elevated the critical importance of civil rights and equality for all.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will be held virtually via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m., with uplifting music, dance and spoken word.

The commemorative program will dynamically bring to life the theme of this year’s presentation, “His Truth is Marching On,” with young people sharing their words, music and dance with the Glen Cove community. “Although we will not have our annual pre-program symbolic march or be able to present an in-person program due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Commission has prepared a wonderful virtual program for presentation to our city and beyond,” Sheryl Goodine, Commission Chairperson said.

“I want to recognize the work of our dedicated volunteers of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday Commission for ensuring that Dr. King’s legacy continues to be honored and celebrated,” Glen Cove Mayor Tim Tenke said. “All are welcome to tune in for this important event.”

Zoom Webinar ID: 874 4194 4850

Passcode: 039090

Or Telephone: US: +1 929 205 6099

For more information, call 516-676-2004.