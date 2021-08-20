Walk With A Doc A Hit Among Glen Cove Senior Center Members

The mission of the Glen Cove chapter of Walk With a Doc has four simple facets: provide information about interesting health topics, enhance the relationship between patients and health care professionals, offer a low impact program and connect community members with one another.

The members of the Glen Cove Senior Center did just that at the Garvies Point Esplanade on Aug. 4. The focus was on “summer safety” and Dr. Barbara Keber of Glen Cove Hospital was the MD in attendance providing medical advice while older adults were able to get in a nice walk, and enjoy some healthy snacks.

“I think they were happy to join the walk,” Christine Rice, the executive director of the Glen Cove Senior Center said. “Many of our residents know Dr. Keber from Glen Cove Hospital and highly respect her, and to be able to incorporate that with a walk on a very nice day in a beautiful area, with their friends, being able to communicate, have conversations and get some medical updates and information from a doctor was very enjoyable.”

Mercedes Morales was among Keber’s patients attending the Walk With a Doc event.

“The area was lovely to walk through,” Morales said. “[Keber] encouraged us to exercise and make social connections and keep up with our health.”

Overall, Morales said, it was a nice social event. Among the officials in attendance was City of Glen Cove Mayor Tim Tenke and Nassau County Legislator Laura Curran.

“The county is proud to partner with organizations like the Glen Cove Senior Center to provide innovative educational seminars such as ‘Walk With a Doc’ that invites our residents to learn about important health and wellness topics,” Curran said.

Vincenza Caruso, a Northwell Health employee that works as a consultant for the city’s Age Friendly Initiative explained that back in 2018, former Glen Cove Senior Center Executive Director Carol Waldman had worked with her to get the City of Glen Cove designated as Age Friendly by AARP.

A couple of years after Glen Cove was designated as age friendly by AARP, Waldman partnered with Nassau County to apply for a grant from the State Department of Health and the Office for the Aging to become a “Center of Excellence,” meaning that the city would be a model for other communities. Walk With a Doc was started in 2005 by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. Since his first event, Walk With a Doc grew as a grassroots effort that now has over 500 chapters worldwide.

“Every month, [Keber] provides a five to 10 minute health talk that we post on our Age Friendly Glen Cove website,” Caruso said of the monthly program. “The premise of the Walk With a Doc program in general is for physicians to provide community residents information about an interesting health topic and then actually do a walk with them. But because of COVID we ended up doing it virtually the past few months.”

As this past Walk With a Doc event went on in-person, whether or not next month’s event will be in person depends on if the rise of COVID-19 cases will spark public health restrictions.

To learn more about Walk With a Doc and the Age Friendly Initiative, visit agefriendlyglencove.com.