We Love Our North Shore Seniors

The North Shore Schools celebrated its Senior Class of 2021 this April with a week dedicated to them. Senior Spirit Week took place at the high school during the week of April 12- 16 (and rain date 4/22). It was organized by the senior advisors Kristen Nersesian, Jen Rizza, and the HS Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO).

Throughout the week, North Shore High School seniors participated in the following:

Pick up senior welcome/ goodie bags each day at school

Dress in Class of 2021 or North Shore merchandise

Wear your future college or career apparel

Gather at the high school tennis courts for ice cream and an Outdoor Movie Night (featuring Ferris Bueller’s Day Off!)

A Senior Scavenger Hunt

Delicious Food Trucks

Fun Lawn Games

Decorate Your Cars

Senior Fashion Show

Thanks to the HS PTO and senior class parents, the week was a wonderful tribute to the North Shore High School Seniors! To help celebrate, “We Love Our Seniors” signage was placed all over the front of the high school and near Glen Cove Avenue. The fun activities continued all week with everyone appreciating the North Shore seniors as they stood out in their white Class of 2021 t-shirts and special North Shore merchandise!

As you complete high school and get ready for college or your future career paths, best of luck always to the Vikings Senior Class of 2021.

-Article and photos by Shelly Newman