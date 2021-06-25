What A Knockout

Written By Hannah Merwin

New beauty business opens in Locust Valley

As the pandemic comes closer to the end and more businesses are opening up, people are excited to get back out into the world and enjoy their lives again. With the help of owner Christin Rueger and the rest of the team at Knockout Beauty in Locust Valley, customers can enjoy “me time” by getting a facial, talking with experts about skincare and spending time with other people in their community.

Knockout Beauty was founded in Bridgehampton by Cayli Cavaco Reck, who has since opened up locations in Manhattan’s Upper East Side and Brentwood, CA. Knockout Beauty is a boutique retail space and bespoke skincare consultancy, according to their website. Christin Rueger, owner of the new Locust Valley location, has been friends with Cayli for years and is excited for what this store has to offer people.

“There’s a sense of community in the store,” Rueger said. “It’s in the plaza and it looks like a little cottage. The small town factor of Locust valley is so charming, and the environment of the cottage is so helpful to create a peaceful space. We offer facials, which are given in a different room from the rest of the store, so even though the building is small, customers can have a moment of peace and quiet.”

Reck is the daughter of two Vogue editors, so from a young age she was introduced to the world of editorials and fashion. Her interest in cosmetology, however, comes from her own passion for skin and beauty. She has spent years doing research about dermatology, physiology, formulas for different products and how hormones affect complexion. Her drive for the subject is what created Knockout Beauty.

“The pandemic made people restless,” Rueger said. “When the space opened up in Locust Valley, Cayli and I were excited to help people with skincare. We’re not dermatologists, but we can definitely prescribe the right skincare and educate the consumers.”

Rueger emphasized the importance of a personalized regimen and how the team at Knockout Beauty helps everyone who comes through the door find the regimen that is right for them.

Rueger, while not a true expert on the subject, has been eager to learn more about skincare since she had kids and her skin was constantly changing. She is a self-proclaimed client and enthusiast on the subject.

“The goal wasn’t to be a store owner,” she said. “Now I can authentically speak about my experience with the products because of what I’ve been through. After kids, a regimen has really helped me and my skin has been more consistent than ever.”

Reck is excited to open this location up to the public, and notes that while it may look different from the outside, it provides the same products as other locations that customers are used to.

“Everything we carry is exactly the same,” she said. “It’s in a different space, but all of the services and products are all the same. So many people I’ve talked to haven’t been in yet, and I’m excited to help them understand and change their skin.”

Knockout Beauty is located on 1st Street in The Plaza in Locust Valley, and is open every day except Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

—Hannah Merwin is a contributing writer for Anton Media Group