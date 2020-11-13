Woman Assaults Police Officer In Glen Head

The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a Glen Head woman for an Assault on a Police Officer that occurred in Glen Head on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:18 a.m.

According to detectives, Sixth Precinct police officers responded to a Ronan Road residence for a verbal dispute involving an intoxicated woman. Upon arrival police observed the defendant Christine A. Rehill, 50, intoxicated and acting in a manner that was injurious to herself and others around her. As police rendered aid and attempted to have a Nassau Police Ambulance transport the defendant to a local hospital for treatment, Rehill instead became combative with the Officer’s. As police tried to gain control of defendant Christine Rehill she then bit one of the Nassau County Police Officer’s left arm causing an abrasion and pain. Police eventually were able to place the defendant into police custody after a brief struggle. The police officer and the defendant were both transported to local hospitals by ambulance and treated.

Defendant Christine A. Rehill is charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest. She will be arraigned on Saturday, Nov. 14, at First District Court in Hempstead.

-Submitted By the NCPD