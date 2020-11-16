Woman Charged With Cruelty To Animals In Glen Cove

On Nov. 13 Glen Cove Police arrested a 60 year old Glen Cove woman, Delia Banos, and charged her with Cruelty to Animals. On Nov. 12 the Glen Cove police responded to a residence in Glen Cove for a barking dog call. Upon police arrival, a dog could be heard barking and crying sounding like it was in distress. After approximately 40 minutes the officers were finally able to make contact with the dogs owner. Officers discovered the dog in the backyard of the residence, inside a dog house. The dog house front door was blocked with plywood, there was no light, food, or water inside and the floor was littered with old feces. Upon inspection, The dog appeared dirty, disorientated, and one of it’s eyes was swollen and shut. The dog was removed by the Glen Cove Police and brought to the Glen Cove Animal shelter for an evaluation by a veterinarian.

The veterinarian found that the dog named lassie, was suffering from overgrown hair and nails, severe dental disease, 4 mammary tumors, and a corneal eye ulcer. Delia Banos was arrested on Nov. 13, and charged with Animal Cruelty and was released on an appearance ticket. The dog is currently under the care of the Glen Cove Animal Shelter.

-Photos and Story Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department